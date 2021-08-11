Brentford: Can you name the Bees' team from last season's opener against Birmingham?
Last updated on .From the section Brentford
Brentford get their 2021-22 Premier League campaign under way against Arsenal on Friday - but can you remember who was in the Bees' starting XI for last season's Championship opener against Birmingham?
Can you name Brentford's starting XI from their 2020-21 season opener against Birmingham?
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
