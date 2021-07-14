Last updated on .From the section Luton

Admiral Muskwe scored three goals in Championship 13 starts for Wycombe during a loan spell last season

Luton Town have signed striker Admiral Muskwe from Premier League side Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old came through the youth set-up with the Foxes and although he never played a first-team game, he has spent time on loan with Swindon Town and at Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Boss Nathan Jones told Luton's website external-link Muskwe had gained valuable experience in the second tier of English football.

"We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him," Jones said.

"Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles."

