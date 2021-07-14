Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Former Crystal Palace trainee Sullay Kaikai netted seven goals in 40 outings in all competitions for Blackpool last season

League One club Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Blackpool forward Sullay Kaikai on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old left the Tangerines earlier this summer after failing to agree a new deal following their promotion to the Championship.

Kaikai, who scored 13 goals in 68 appearances during a two-year spell at Bloomfield Road, has agreed a two-year contract with the Chairboys.

The Sierra Leone international is Wycombe's third signing of the summer.

"Sullay's always impressed me when I've seen him play," boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

"His experience with Blackpool last year, where he was a regular in a promotion-winning team, makes him an ideal character to bring into our squad."

Kaikai made his Sierra Leone debut in a 1-0 win against Benin in June, helping his country qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1996.

The tournament, in Cameroon, runs from 9 January to 6 February 2022, and Kaikai could miss several Wycombe fixtures if he is named in the Leone Stars' squad.

