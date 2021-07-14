Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rubin Kazan defender Carl Starfelt is undergoing a medical in Moscow ahead of his proposed move to Celtic (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice insists Rangers and Celtic must keep pushing for colts sides to be incorporated in the SPFL (Daily Record). external-link

Aaron Hickey has been added to Bologna's pre-season training camp despite being linked with a £3.5million transfer to Celtic (Herald) external-link .

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he hasn't spoken to Leigh Griffiths after the striker was cleared by police over alleged inappropriate social media messages (Daily Record) external-link .

And the Celtic manager says the club will do everything they can to get injured players back for next week's Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland after Vasilis Barkas, Karamoko Dembele, Albian Ajeti, and Mikey Johnston suffered knocks (Scottish Sun). external-link

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has described Celtic's new signing Liel Abada as "quick" and "exciting", and hopes the winger will hit the ground running when he arrives on Friday (The Times - subscription required). external-link

Goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has abruptly left Dundee United amid rumours of a fall-out with new boss Tam Courts (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Ryan Edwards is set to agree a contract extension with Dundee United(The Courier) external-link .