Celtic have signed Sweden centre-half Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who has three caps for his country, had signed a three-year contract extension with the Russian top-flight club in February.

But he has moved to the Scottish Premiership side on a four-year deal.

Starfelt's signing comes on the same day Celtic sold Norway centre-back Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford for a reported £13.5m.

Starfelt played 31 times, all starts, for Kazan last season as they finished fourth in the Russian Premier League.

The Swede had started his career with Brommapojkarna in his homeland and joined Kazan from IFK Gothenburg in 2019.

Starfelt becomes Celtic's fourth senior summer signing under new manager Ange Postecoglou following the arrival of defender Osaze Urhoghide and midfielder Liam Shaw, both from Sheffield Wednesday, and winger Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva.

More to follow.

