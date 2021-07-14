Queen's Park lost to Motherwell in their first home game at Firhill

Queen's Park could be back at Lesser Hampden "this year" after a building dispute forced the Scottish League 1 club to rent Firhill Stadium.

The League 2 champions played their first game at Partick Thistle's home on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster hopes work can "restart very soon".

"I hope we can be back in there at the very latest for the start of next season," she told BBC Radio Scotland.

"And I would like to think we would get back to Lesser at some point this year."

Dempster said that Queen's Park would make more details known to their fans in the next few weeks as they look to complete their move to a redeveloped Lesser Hampden after selling the next door national stadium to the Scottish FA.

Meanwhile, Dempster gave more detail about the surprise departure of head coach Ray McKinnon after winning promotion.

"We were on a different road at different paces," she said. "Managers always want to put the best team out and go as fast as they can - I understand that.

"He is an ambitious person who ultimately wants to focus on the first team. Our ambitions go beyond the results for this season. It is about building a club that will prevail for the years to come."

Dempster explained that her priority this season is "finalising our infrastructure", which includes resources for the club's academy and improving systems in their office, as well as supporting new head coach Laurie Ellis in being competitive in Scotland's third tier.