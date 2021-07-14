Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Lawrence Shankland scored two and set up two against Elgin

Dundee United stormed to the top of their Scottish League Cup section with a 6-1 thumping of Elgin City.

A Lawrence Shankland double helped the top-flight side recover from going a goal behind after only four minutes.

They are ahead of Arbroath in Group B on goal difference after the Red Lichties beat East Fife 2-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.

Meanwhile, Premiership side Motherwell edged out League 2 champions Queen's Park 1-0 in Group F at Firhill.

Steven Lawless fired low in off the inside of a post after 13 minutes to secure the win.

However, the hosts troubled their top-flight visitors throughout and former Hibernian and Dundee United striker Simon Murray was unfortunate not to score three times during the first half.

Both sides had chances after the break, but it is Motherwell who took the three points in their first game of the season to move level with Queen of the South and Queen's Park with a game in hand.

At Tannadice, League 2 visitors Elgin started promisingly and, shortly after Kane Hester's 18-year overhead kick came off the crossbar, the striker provided the finish after a through ball from winger Conor O'Keefe.

However, after Tom McHale had saved well from Jeando Fuchs, the goalkeepeer spilled a cross from right-back Kieran Freeman and Shankland pounced to equalise.

The Scotland international's flick set up strike partner Nicky Clark to smash in the second.

Then, although McHale twice denied Clark when through on goal, Shankland was on hand to score from the rebound.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett was next to score after winning possession to charge through on goal.

It was Shankland again with an assist after the break as Freeman fired United further ahead before the latter turned provider as substitute midfielder Chris Mochrie hammered in the final goal of the evening.

Arbroath looked to be in trouble when Antell was sent off for a foul outside the penalty box after 68 minutes with the game goalless.

With the Championship side having used all their substitutes, midfielder David Gold was put between the sticks.

However, Dale Hilson's close-range finish put Arbroath ahead three minutes later and fellow striker Luke Donnelly's header with a minute remaining ensured that the League 1 visitors left with no points.