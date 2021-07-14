Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Scott Fraser scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for MK Dons last season

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Scott Fraser from fellow League One club MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old joins on a three-year deal, having previously played for Dundee United and Burton Albion.

Fraser is the club's eighth signing of the summer so far with Joe Pigott also joining them earlier this week.

"I have seen the players the club have signed recently and it's a massive club that clearly wants to go places, so I'm delighted to be part of it," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.