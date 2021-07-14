Last updated on .From the section England

England forward Jadon Sancho says "hate will never win" after he received racist abuse following the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on Sunday.

Sancho, 21, Marcus Rashford, 23, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were targeted on social media after all three missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss.

England manager Gareth Southgate, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association all condemned the abuse.

"As a society we need to do better," said Sancho in a post on Instagram. external-link

"And hold these people accountable."

So far four people have been arrested as the UK Football Policing Unit is trawling through thousands of social media posts aimed at the three black players.

