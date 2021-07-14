Last updated on .From the section Football

England and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier is desperate for a return to the Premier League as the 30-year-old waits on a Manchester United move. (Telegraph - subscription needed) external-link

Everton have made an opening bid for Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, who is said to be one of new manager Rafa Benitez's top targets. (Calciomercato) external-link

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £60m bid for Inter Milan and Italy's Euro 2020 winning-midfielder Nicolo Barella, 24. (La Repubblica) external-link

Chelsea want to offer English forward Tammy Abraham, 23, to Borussia Dortmund as part of the deal to sign 20-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham are close to agreeing a loan deal, with an option to buy, for French Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 28. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has yet to agree personal terms with Inter Milan but the Italian side are considered favourites to sign the 26-year-old Spaniard. (Football.london) external-link

Meanwhile Gunners midfielder Joe Willock, 21, has reportedly told the club he would prefer to rejoin Newcastle on loan for the new Premier League season. (Daily Express) external-link

Leicester City have offered Belgium international Youri Tielemans, 24, a new long-term contract and are confident the midfielder will stay at the club, despite interest from Liverpool. (Telegraph - subscription needed) external-link

Barcelona have almost finalised a deal to send France striker Antoine Griezmann, 30, back to former club Atletico Madrid in return for Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing American Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe, 20, who scored six goals for the German side in the Bundesliga last season. (The Boot Room) external-link

Defender Brandon Williams, 20, could see his loan move to Southampton in jeopardy due to Manchester United's financial demands. (talkSPORT) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho could look to Old Trafford to boost his squad this summer, with the former United manager considering Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 28, as cover for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola. (Daily Star) external-link

Arsenal are set to miss out on signing PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands forward Donyell Malen, 22, after he reached an agreement to join Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Jadon Sancho. (Just Arsenal via Sports Bild) external-link

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Bologna and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 22, with the fee expected to be in the region of £15m plus add-ons. (The Athletic - subscription needed) external-link

Newcastle target Boubacar Kamara, 21, has turned down a new contract with French side Marseille. The Magpies would look to bring the France U21s midfielder to St James' Park for around £15m. (HITC via Alfredo Pedulla) external-link

Leeds United face competition from an unnamed Premier League team, plus a side from La Liga in Spain, to sign goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson, 20, from Norwegian side Valerenga. (Mirror) external-link