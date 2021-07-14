Smalling (left) and Rashford played together for Manchester United

Roma defender Chris Smalling says the online racist abuse of England footballers "shows just how much work still needs to be done" to tackle the issue.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted on social media after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Smalling, 31, said he was "shocked and not shocked at the same time".

"I hope this opens up the conversation around acceptance," he added.

"We need to work towards a society where no matter your ethnicity or heritage, you don't have to prove your value or place in society only by winning a game."

The former Manchester United centre-back, who joined Serie A side Roma on a permanent deal in October 2020, feels players are "just at the start" of trying to help the government and social media platforms confront the problem.

"Even though there has been a lot more movement and standard action being taken by a majority of players around the world, I feel like we are still asking the same questions and there is not enough action being done," he said.

"Even down to simple things. We are verified on Instagram. We are held accountable for all our views and opinions.

"Someone anywhere in the world can say something and it will immediately come to my phone, which is next to me. They are not held accountable."

On Tuesday hundreds of people gathered for an anti-racism demonstration after a mural in 23-year-old Rashford's hometown of Withington was defaced following his penalty miss.

The vandalised mural has been repainted and covered in messages of support for the Manchester United striker.

Smalling, who was a team-mate of Rashford's during his 10 years at United, said the "disgusting and sickening behaviour of a few" should not dampen England's achievements in the tournament.

"Win, lose or draw, whether we won the Euros or not, all of the players should be held up in such high regard," he said. "And they are by the majority because of how they have united the country.

"But it is so disappointing that a few can overshadow what has been a positive summer.

"The racism only reminds us of the change that still needs to happen and how we all still need to do our bit and educate ourselves."

Boris Johnson has promised to ban people guilty of sending racist abuse to footballers from attending matches.

The prime minister said on Wednesday he would ensure the "football banning order regime is changed" to crack down on racism.

Over a million signatures have been added to an online petition calling for the FA and the government to ban for life those who have carried out racist abuse.