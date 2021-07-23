Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Jadon Sancho recorded 50 goals and 57 assists for Dortmund

Manchester United have signed England winger Jadon Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, putting him among the most expensive signings by a Premier League club.

The Premier League has seen its fair share of high profile, high-price signings and Sancho is the latest in that list.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have been among the clubs willing to pay a premium to improve their squads to compete with the best teams around Europe - but can you name the most expensive players in Premier League history?

Take our quiz below