Leigh Griffiths has not featured in Celtic's two pre-season friendlies

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been cleared of criminality over alleged inappropriate social media messages to teenage girls.

The 30-year-old was sent home this month from the Scottish Premiership club's training base in Wales after allegations were made about one girl.

It then emerged that by Police Scotland were investigating a second case.

"A full assessment has been carried out and it's been established there is no criminality," Police Scotland said.

Griffiths, who joined Celtic from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014, this month signed a new one-year contract extension following discussions with new manager Ange Postecoglou as his previous deal came to an end.

However, the Scotland international did not feature in Celtic's two pre-season friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic in Newport.

Postecoglou's side face Bristol City in another closed doors game at the English Championship club's training base on Wednesday.

Celtic have been approached for comment.