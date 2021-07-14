Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Jaden Brown made 14 appearances for Huddersfield in 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday have signed left-back Jaden Brown.

The 22-year-old was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season after making 29 league appearances for the Terriers.

The Owls have not disclosed the length of the deal the former England Under-19 international has signed.

Wednesday, who were relegated to League One last season, start the new season with a home game against Huddersfield in the EFL Cup on Sunday, 1 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.