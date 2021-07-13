Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Neil Etheridge joined Birmingham from Cardiff in September 2020

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is in hospital having treatment for coronavirus.

Technical director Craig Gardner said everyone connected to the club was "behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against Covid-19".

"We're in constant contact with his family and will continue to support them in any way we can," Gardner added.

"He's in the best possible hands and we're hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity."