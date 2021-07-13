Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Israeli winger Liel Abada after agreeing a £3.5m fee with Maccabi Petah Tikva (Daily Record). external-link

And Celtic are also hopeful of securing deals for Rennes full-back Brandon Soppy and Rubin Kazan's Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt (Daily Record) external-link .

Meanwhile, the club have lodged a bid for Rennes right-back Sacha Boey of around £1m (Herald). external-link

Peter Lawwell stood down as Celtic chief executive, and from four other Celtic-related companies, on June 30 but he is still a fully fledged director of the football club (The Times - subscription required) external-link .

Scotland and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean says he would like to one day play for boyhood club Rangers (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link .

Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan is on the verge of returning to Yeni Malatyaspor, according to reports in Turkey (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is wary of the improvement made by Swedish side Hacken, who they face in the Europa Conference League next week (Aberdeen Evening Express) external-link .