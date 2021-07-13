Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could miss the first two months of the season after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

Rashford, 23, had a scan on Tuesday after being hampered by the problem in the latter half of the 2020-21 season.

It was decided the damage was so severe that rest alone would not repair it and United hoped the England striker could have the operation immediately.

However, the surgeon is not available until the end of July.

