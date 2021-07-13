Newtown 0-1 Dundalk (Agg 0-5)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Newtown were appearing in Europe for the first time since the 2015-16 season

Dundalk sealed their place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round with a 1-0 victory over Newtown to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.

Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Newtown performed far better at Park Hall and had a positive first half, although failing to create clear cut chances.

But Michael Duffy scored the only goal early in the second half.

Duffy finished off a fine counter attacking move with a left footed shot which beat Dave Jones.

Dundalk will face Estonia's Levadia Tallinn or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.

"We were really up against it tonight," said Newtown boss Chris Hughes.

"We looked the more solid team and we looked really good at times, especially in the first half and I thought we really worried them.

"Bar our final ball, which we were disappointed with, everything else was really good.

"I can't fault the players for their effort, desire and their fitness levels.

"They [Dundalk) are 18/19 games into their season - we played two friendly matches in eight weeks.

"Everything was stacked against. It's been an interesting and difficult few weeks. For us it's about focusing on the season now."