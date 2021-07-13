Newtown 0-1 Dundalk (Agg 0-5)

Dundalk sealed their place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round with a 1-0 victory over Newtown to complete a 5-0 aggregate win.
Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Newtown performed far better at Park Hall and had a positive first half, although failing to create clear cut chances.
But Michael Duffy scored the only goal early in the second half.
Duffy finished off a fine counter attacking move with a left footed shot which beat Dave Jones.
Dundalk will face Estonia's Levadia Tallinn or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.
"We were really up against it tonight," said Newtown boss Chris Hughes.
"We looked the more solid team and we looked really good at times, especially in the first half and I thought we really worried them.
"Bar our final ball, which we were disappointed with, everything else was really good.
"I can't fault the players for their effort, desire and their fitness levels.
"They [Dundalk) are 18/19 games into their season - we played two friendly matches in eight weeks.
"Everything was stacked against. It's been an interesting and difficult few weeks. For us it's about focusing on the season now."
Line-ups
Newtown
- 1Jones
- 19Williams
- 28Arsan
- 5Mills-EvansBooked at 48mins
- 27Fletcher
- 24HughesSubstituted forMcAllisterat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 18RowlandSubstituted forRushtonat 61'minutes
- 7MwandweSubstituted forBreeseat 73'minutes
- 3RobertsBooked at 36mins
- 11DaviesSubstituted forEvansat 73'minutes
- 14Williams
Substitutes
- 4McAllister
- 6Sutton
- 8Rushton
- 9Breese
- 10Evans
- 13Steventon
- 16Downs
- 17Speake
- 20Hesden
- 21Rose
- 22Jones
Dundalk
- 1Abibi
- 13JurkovskisBooked at 59mins
- 15LeahySubstituted forAdedokunat 58'minutes
- 11McEleneySubstituted forHanat 77'minutes
- 4Boyle
- 27KellySubstituted forO'Kaneat 69'minutes
- 18PatchingBooked at 85mins
- 6Nattestad
- 8StantonSubstituted forZahiboat 57'minutes
- 7Duffy
- 29McMillanSubstituted forMidtskogenat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Cherrie
- 17Midtskogen
- 19Zahibo
- 25Adedokun
- 28O'Kane
- 30Brady
- 31Hanratty
- 77Han
- Referee:
- Andrei Chivulete