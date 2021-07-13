Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Paul McMullan was on target twice for Dundee at Dens Park

Hearts and Dundee enjoyed comfortable Scottish League Cup wins as St Mirren edged out Dunfermline.

Curtis Main scored the only goal in Paisley, heading in a Greg Kiltie cross on 30 minutes.

Andy Halliday shot Hearts in front, with Liam Boyce and Gary Mackay-Steven also on target as Cove Rangers were swept aside at Tynecastle.

Dundee went one better against Brora Rangers as Paul McMullan scored twice in a 4-0 victory at Dens Park.

Paul McGowan and Alex Jakubiak also scored for James McPake's side.

Billy Dodds won his first competitive match as Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager, with Manny Duku and Aaron Doran both netting early in the second half.

Morton were without manager Gus MacPherson, had a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in the starting line-up and played behind closed doors after forfeiting their weekend match due to a Covid outbreak.

The Greenock side were held 0-0 by Lowland League East Kilbride but picked up a bonus point in the penalty shoot-out.

Queen of the South beat local rivals Annan 3-1, with Ally Roy scoring twice and Lee Connelly providing two assists.

There was a brace for Tomi Adeloye as Ayr United eased to a 3-0 win over Edinburgh City and Brad Spencer scored two as Raith Rovers hit four past Brechin City, now of the Highland League.

Falkirk were the highest scorers on the night, banging in five against Albion Rovers, Callumn Morrison starting the rout with two first-half goals.

Alloa fell to a surprise defeat at home to League 2 Cowdenbeath, Liam Buchanan finding the only goal, while Dumbarton, another side to forfeit on Saturday, scored first against Stenhousemuir but lost 2-1 at home.

There was one other penalty shoot-out, with Forfar prevailing against Angus rivals Montrose after a goalless draw at Station Park.

Scottish League Cup results:

Clyde 1-0 Stranraer

Morton 0-0 East Kilbride (5-4 pens)

Hearts 3-0 Cove Rangers

Inverness CT 2-0 Peterhead

Dundee 4-0 Brora Rangers

Forfar 0-0 Montrose (5-4 pens)

Alloa 0-1 Cowdenbeath

Raith Rovers 4-0 Brechin City

Ayr United 3-0 Edinburgh City

Falkirk 5-1 Albion Rovers

Annan 1-3 Queen of the South

Dumbarton 1-2 Stenhousemuir

St Mirren 1-0 Dunfermline