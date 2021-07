Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry celebrate scoring in the 1-1 draw with Drogheda at the Brandywell in April

Derry City will start their bid for the FAI Cup later this month with an away encounter against Drogheda United.

The first-round encounter will be played at United Park on the week ending 25 July.

It's a meeting between two Premier Division side with the Drogs lying fourth and five point clear of the Candystripes.

Derry have won the competition five times with their last success coming in 2012.