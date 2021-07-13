Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Aden Baldwin never played a first-team game for Bristol City in more than five years with the club

Milton Keynes Dons have signed defender Aden Baldwin following his exit from Championship side Bristol City in June.

Baldwin joins on a free transfer after two weeks training with his new side.

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Forest Green and has played more than 50 career games, but never played a first-team match for City.

"He can play anywhere across the backline so provides us with another excellent option," manager Russell Martin told the club website. external-link

"He came in this summer so we could see where he was at physically and we've been impressed with his athleticism but also his attitude and his desire - he's taken on board what we've asked of him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.