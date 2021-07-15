Derry City drew 1-1 away to Shamrock Rovers in May

League of Ireland: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Date: Friday, 16 July Kick-off: 19;45 BST Venue: The Brandywell Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has called on his players to rise to the challenge of beating League of Ireland holders Shamrock Rovers on Friday.

Rovers top the current table and beat Slovan Bratislava in Champions League qualifying on Wednesday, however they bowed out on aggregate over two legs.

Derry sit in sixth position but drew with Rovers earlier in the season.

"Our players are hungry and it is a chance to show how good you are against the best team in the country," he said.

"They are the champions and the big pitch will suit them but hopefully we can put in a performance, and if we do that then the result will look after itself."

Shamrock Rovers exited the Champions League after the first round of qualifying but claimed a major scalp in beating Slovan Bratislava at Tallaght.

After a strong start under Higgins, Derry have lost two of their last three matches, which included a defeat by St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

Despite having a week break from action, compared to Rovers' three-day rest due to European action, Higgins believes opposite number Stephen Bradley can make numerous changes to his team and still pose a threat.

"They put in an excellent performance against Bratislava and deservedly won the game. When Rovers are on the top of their game then they can get big results," said Higgins.

"That will give them great confidence coming to the Brandywell. We went town to Tallaght earlier in the season and put in a really good display and hopefully we can repeat that.

"We are hopeful that we will have a lot of energy, but in saying that Rovers have a huge squad and can make four, five or six changes without weakening their starting team.

"If they do that then there is no difference in the standard of players. They are blessed with a deep squad and blessed with attacking players who can hurt you at any point."