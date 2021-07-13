Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Matt Clarke began his career at Ipswich and played more than 100 games for Portsmouth before joining Brighton

West Brom have signed Brighton defender Matt Clarke on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old is the second signing since Valerien Ismael was appointed head coach at The Hawthorns, following midfielder Alex Mowatt.

Clarke, 24, joined Brighton for an undisclosed fee in 2019 but spent the last two seasons on loan at Derby.

"I'm really excited by the challenge. This is a club which is looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League," Clarke said.

"I want to give my all to help Albion achieve success this season."

He made 81 appearances during his time with Derby, scoring his only goal in a 1-0 win over Hull in January 2020.

Albion have also agreed a two-year deal with 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Quevin Moises Castro following a trial.

