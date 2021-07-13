Last updated on .From the section Derby

Ravel Morrison played his most recent game in England for Middlesbrough against QPR in July 2020

Ravel Morrison is training with Derby County in the latest attempt to relaunch his career.

The 28-year-old ex-Manchester United midfielder has been at eight clubs since joining Cardiff in 2014.

During that period he has made only 36 first-team appearances, including four last season for Dutch club Den Haag.

Morrison is understood to be among a number of trialists for a training camp this week, also including former England defender Phil Jagielka.

He was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season.

Derby, who have been through a troubled period during which they came close to losing their Championship status, are currently under an English Football League transfer embargo.

However, the rules of the embargo allow them to make signings if boss Wayne Rooney does not have 23 players in their first-team squad.

Those players must either be free transfers or loans, which can only be for half a season.

Derby begin their pre-season programme against Manchester United at Pride Park on Sunday.