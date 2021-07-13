Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Video shows fans breaking through a Wembley Stadium entrance before the final

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings into events surrounding the Euro 2020 final, including the actions of England fans inside and around Wembley.

Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans who were affected and said the security team had "never seen anything like it".

England lost to Italy in the final following a penalty shootout.

The Football Association has been hit with four charges surrounding the behaviour of fans at Sunday's showpiece final.

They relate to disturbances caused during the national anthem, invasion of the pitch, the throwing of objects and the lighting of a firework by fans.

The Uefa statement adds: "Separately, a Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.

"Information on this matter will be made available in due course."

