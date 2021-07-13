Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Old Firm colt teams are to play in the Lowland League next season

A proposal to expand the number of teams in the SPFL has not gathered sufficient support for a vote.

All 42 clubs were asked to consider introducing an extra six sides into Scotland's top four tiers over the next three seasons.

The additional teams would have included colt sides from Rangers and Celtic.

The SPFL say the idea has "generated a significant degree of constructive debate across the game".

The proposal came from an 'innovation group' established by the Scottish FA's professional game board, which was made up of Stewart Robertson (Rangers), Steve Brown (St Johnstone), Gerry Britton (Partick Thistle), Iain McMenemy (Stenhousemuir) and George Fraser (Lowland League).

It was suggested there would be no relegation from the bottom of League 2 for the next three campaigns and by season 2024-25 there would be four leagues of 12 teams, with two sides each joining from the Highland League and Lowland League, along with the Old Firm B teams.

There was also a provision to allow other Premiership B teams to join the Lowland and Highland Leagues.

An SPFL spokesman thanked those involved and said their paper has led to "wide-ranging debate on how we improve the development of young Scottish players".

He added: "The challenge now is to continue discussions right across the game on how we can maintain the momentum which resulted in the Scotland men's national team qualifying for Euro 2020."

Celtic and Rangers colt teams have already accepted a one-season invitation to play in the Lowland League in 2021-22.