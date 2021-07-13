Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jamie Reid played in both league games against Stevenage on 2020-21 and scored his final Mansfield goal against Oldham on 1 May

Stevenage have signed striker Jamie Reid from Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

A club statement said they had "agreed terms" with the Stags for the 26-year-old, who scored seven goals in 2020-21.

Reid began his career with Exeter City before four years at Torquay United and then moved to Mansfield last summer.

"I had a chance to come here last season but for whatever reason I went in another direction. I now cannot wait to get started," he said.

Reid is Stevenage's seventh summer signing since finishing 14th in League Two last season, but details of his contract have not been disclosed.

"His power and pace mixed with his movement and goals not only make him a constant threat, but he fits into our player profile," said boss Alex Revell.

"He has a fantastic appetite to want to improve and to score goals. We are all excited to work with him to develop him into the player we believe he can become."

