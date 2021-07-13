Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

David Davis has yet to score his first goal for Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town have re-signed experienced midfielder David Davis on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old was released at the end of last season, but manager Steve Cotterill has since changed his mind.

Davis made 21 appearances in 2020-21 after joining the League One club from Birmingham City in January.

"He'd been offered two-year deals elsewhere but he wanted to play here. I know he was really disappointed at the end of last season," said Cotterill.

"Once David told me where he was at in the summer, I was more comfortable salary-wise if that makes sense. Tying players up for a little bit longer is always hard when they are coming out of the Championship.

"His keenness to come back and play for us again was really key for me."

Davis began his career with Wolves, where me made 61 appearances, and moved on to Birmingham in the summer of 2014.

He played 194 games for Blues during six-and-a-half years at St Andrew's.

