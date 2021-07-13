Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren James has scored 22 goals in three seasons with Manchester United

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United forward Lauren James.

The 19-year-old will join her brother Reece James, who plays in Chelsea's men's team and was part of England's Euro 2020 squad.

James joined United from Arsenal in 2018 and scored 14 goals as they won the FA Women's Championship in their first season.

She also scored United's first goal in the WSL and went on to be their top scorer in the 2019-20 season.

James has represented England at youth level and was called up to the senior team by former Lionesses boss Phil Neville in 2020.

But she has still to make her senior debut for England after their match against Norway last year was cancelled because of coronavirus.

Manchester United are still looking for a replacement for Casey Stoney after she stepped down as manager two months ago.

The club also saw high profile united States internationals Christen Press and Tobin Heath leave at the end of the season while experienced Scotland forward Jane Ross has joined Rangers.

Lauren James was in the crowd as her brother Reece helped Chelsea win this year's Champions League final against Manchester City

