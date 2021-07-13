Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ryan Giles was part of the Rotherham side who were relegated on the final day of last season after a 1-1 draw at Cardiff

Cardiff City have signed Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Giles, a left-sided player who can operate in defence or midfield, played in the Championship last season during loan spells at Coventry and Rotherham.

The England Under-20 international, 21, has appeared once for Wolves, in an FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury in 2019.

"Cardiff City is a massive club, with a great history and an amazing fanbase," Giles told the Bluebirds' website.

"It was a no-brainer when I knew the interest was there," he added. "There are some very good players here and I think the competition will be healthy. Hopefully it will bring the best out of me."

Giles is Championship side Cardiff's fourth summer signing after defender Mark McGuinness, striker James Collins and midfielder Ryan Wintle.

Telford-born Giles scored twice in 23 appearances - 12 of which were starts - for Rotherham last season having spent the first half of the campaign at Coventry, where he played 21 times.

Giles, who had a loan spell at Shrewsbury in the 2019-20 season, signed a long-term contract at Molineux in December 2020.

