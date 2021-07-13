Lana Clelland: Scotland forward leaves Fiorentina for Serie A rivals Sassuolo
Scotland international forward Lana Clelland has left Fiorentina for Serie A rivals Sassuolo.
Clelland, 28, has spent three injury-disrupted seasons in Florence, scoring 13 times in 35 appearances.
Prior to that, the former Rangers and Spartans striker - who has won 26 caps for the national side - played for UPC Tavagnacco and Bari in Italy.
Clelland joins a Sassuolo side that finished third in Serie A last term - one place higher than Fiorentina.