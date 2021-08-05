Jack Grealish: Man City sign England midfielder from Aston Villa for £100m
Manchester City have signed England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record £100m.
The 25-year-old joins the Premier League champions on six-year contract and will wear the number 10 shirt recently vacated by Sergio Aguero.
The fee surpasses the £89m Manchester United paid to re-sign midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.
"City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world," said Grealish.
"It's a dream come true to be part of this club."
The England international could make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side in Saturday's Community Shield against Leicester at Wembley.
Grealish said: "It was obviously a difficult few months because I have been an Aston Villa fan for my whole life, but when I spoke to the manager here and you see what type of players they have got here, in the end it was something I couldn't say no to.
"There are obviously a lot of reasons why I decided to come here. The manager has been a massive factor; playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn't really turn down. Obviously the players that we have got here, I think everyone knows how much I admire Kevin [De Bruyne].
"But competing for major trophies is something that I wanted to do. It was something I couldn't turn down."
City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Jack's development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see.
"His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today."
