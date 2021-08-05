Jack Grealish: Man City sign England midfielder from Aston Villa for £100m

Manchester City have signed England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record £100m.

The 25-year-old joins the Premier League champions on six-year contract and will wear the number 10 shirt recently vacated by Sergio Aguero.

The fee surpasses the £89m Manchester United paid to re-sign midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

"City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world," said Grealish.

"It's a dream come true to be part of this club."

The England international could make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side in Saturday's Community Shield against Leicester at Wembley.

Grealish said: "It was obviously a difficult few months because I have been an Aston Villa fan for my whole life, but when I spoke to the manager here and you see what type of players they have got here, in the end it was something I couldn't say no to.

"There are obviously a lot of reasons why I decided to come here. The manager has been a massive factor; playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn't really turn down. Obviously the players that we have got here, I think everyone knows how much I admire Kevin [De Bruyne].

"But competing for major trophies is something that I wanted to do. It was something I couldn't turn down."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Jack's development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see.

"His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today."

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 20:04

    Grealish said “It’s a dream come true to triple my salary”.

    • Reply posted by Candy Kanes, today at 20:05

      Candy Kanes replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 20:05

    Paving the way for Messi to return to his boyhood club Aston Villa.

    • Reply posted by JUAN_KERR, today at 20:25

      JUAN_KERR replied:
      Literally the worst possible timing for the signing to be completed lol. Tho really I think its more likely to affect kanes transfer than grealish, cos grealish would play with messi and sterling, kane would be like an anchor.

  • Comment posted by Rob Hughes, today at 20:06

    Just add Kane for £120M and that's nearly a quarter of a billion pounds on 2 players after 18 months of no income from fans. FFP working beautifully again I see! Shocking.

    • Reply posted by jacdimond , today at 20:09

      jacdimond replied:
      That's what I don't understand about FFP. They never really stop this stuff from happening

  • Comment posted by Gayle Platt, today at 20:05

    I try not to look at it as £100million and try to think of it as 2 and a half Joelintons and think “yeah, that’s not bad business”

    • Reply posted by David Windsor, today at 20:24

      David Windsor replied:
      Good point. Think he might be worth at least 10 Joelintons. Is a Joelinton football's Craptocurrency?

  • Comment posted by Tim Mac, today at 20:04

    Stark raving bonkers…..where does financial fair play come into this…..

    • Reply posted by Markt66 , today at 20:09

      Markt66 replied:
      Ask Man Utd, they seem to have managed it for years

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 20:02

    100 million. Pounds. It's a touch perverse really.

    • Reply posted by fatClyde, today at 20:08

      fatClyde replied:
      Unless it's your team buying the best, eh ?

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 20:05

    Precisely why the Premier League is dead. RIP football.

    • Reply posted by choc, today at 20:12

      choc replied:
      It's always been this way

  • Comment posted by James George, today at 20:07

    Thanks Jack - AVFC.. Best of luck for the future.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 20:25

      Gandalf replied:
      This should be the top-rated comment here given what he’s done at the club.

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 20:05

    Shame Gareth Southgate didn't rate Grealish as highly - we might have won the Euros if he did.

    • Reply posted by JT of Worcestershire, today at 20:11

      JT of Worcestershire replied:
      Totally agree PJ.......

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:04

    That's over £900m & counting Fraudiola has spent in only 5 years. 3 leagues, only 1 FA cup and a few tea cups.
    The guys actually underachieved! Should be on at least 2 more FA cups, 1 league title and at least 1 champions league(the trophy he was brought in to win) by now.

    It's only the 26 City 'fans' who rate him as a good manager. He's nothing more than a cheque book manager.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:05

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      He inherited a great Barca squad any manager would have won trophies with, took over a dominant Bayern who have no challengers for the German league then took over the unlimited funds small club from Manchester. Peps a fraud.

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 20:06

    The oil money continues to spread far and wide.

    • Reply posted by normanneil01, today at 20:09

      normanneil01 replied:
      Tesla United will topple them in 10 years

  • Comment posted by Next slide please, today at 20:06

    £100m.

    The madness continues.

    • Reply posted by NHSBeany, today at 20:21

      NHSBeany replied:
      It's all relative. £80m for Pogba 4 years ago, same again for Maguire 2 years ago, add a bit for PL inflation and you get to £100m easily. Also, City have sold £50m+ of players in the close season, most of whom we don't know. If you don't like it, don't buy the Sky subscription!

  • Comment posted by kloppo, today at 20:05

    Let’s see you dives more Sterling or Grealish .....worth a bet

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:21

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Add Kane to that if he joins too

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 20:09

    Despite the recent prices I would still say anything above 50m for any player is insane.

    A city fan; not happy to break these records.

    Don't want Kane, don't want Messi if he is to be paid above the current players.

    Also if we are to sell Bernardo to make up for Grealish that is stupid. Silva is better than gold.

  • Comment posted by madmarvel, today at 20:07

    Fair play to Villa to get that much for Jack. No doubting his talent, but will not play every game and his not consistent enough to warrant that sort of money

    • Reply posted by Irons45, today at 20:11

      Irons45 replied:
      Here we go everyone was calling for southgate to play him and now he suddenly not that good.

      Pathetic

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:06

    This one bemuses me. Where is he going to play though? Sterling, Mahrez, Foden (Pep's supposed English superstar), Silva all potentially ahead of him? Then if you want to go deeper, you ain't displacing Gundogan or De Bruyne!

    • Reply posted by gnash96, today at 20:09

      gnash96 replied:
      He's going to play on the bench

  • Comment posted by Azathoth, today at 20:06

    Half that if he wasn't English.

  • Comment posted by Jamie cripps, today at 20:04

    £100million - dearie me.

  • Comment posted by Kenny Morris, today at 20:14

    I wonder what the City fans of the Division one ( third division) days think of all this ,they were against this sort of obscene spending .It just seems wrong to me .Football has changed ,not for the better.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 20:11

    Manchester City sign the first of two boyhood fans of their respective clubs in Grealish and Kane for at least £100 million each despite already being investigated for FFP breaches, and funded by a human rights abusing state that locks up gay people. The beautiful game.

    • Reply posted by unboiled, today at 20:29

      unboiled replied:
      Don't forget City fans cheer their owners and agree with everything and everywhere the money comes from.

      No doubt many have alternative twitter accounts as well.

