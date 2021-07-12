Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Harry Anderson scored 25 goals in 158 league games for Lincoln, helping them rise from the National League to League One

League Two club Bristol Rovers have signed former Lincoln City winger Harry Anderson on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old, whose five-year spell with the Imps ended earlier this summer, has agreed a two-year deal with the Pirates.

"He's a talented player, who spent last season playing regularly in the league above," Rovers boss Joey Barton told the club website. external-link

"We've done really well to fend off other interest to secure his services."

He added: "Harry has already won promotion out of League Two with Lincoln and his experience of that and what is required will be vital to us in the coming months."

