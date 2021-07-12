Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Mat Ryan made his Brighton debut in 2017

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan will leave Brighton & Hove Albion after four years to join Real Sociedad.

The 29-year-old was the club's first-choice keeper for three-and-a-half seasons.

The Australia keeper will join the Spanish La Liga side on undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance.

Ryan joined Arsenal on loan last season and made three appearances for the Gunners.

Head coach Graham Potter said: "Mat has been a great servant to the Albion over the past four years and on behalf of the club I'd like to place on record our gratitude for his efforts."