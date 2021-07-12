Last updated on .From the section England

England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he "will never apologise for who I am" after he was one of three players subjected to racist abuse following England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Rashford, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot-kicks in the decisive shootout.

All three were targeted on social media after the game.

"I felt as if I'd let everyone down," wrote Rashford on Twitter on Monday.

The 23-year-old added: "I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

"I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands."

