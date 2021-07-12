Rodrigo de Paul: Argentina midfielder joins Atletico Madrid on five-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Spanish La Liga
La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese on a five-year deal.
De Paul, 27, part of Argentina's Copa America winning side, will play in Spain for a second time in his career having been with Valencia between 2014 and 2016.
Spanish media have reported that the transfer fee for the Serie A side is about €35 million (£29.9m).
"I am very happy, I am going to the La Liga champions," De Paul said.
"I know the responsibility that this entails. It is a great step in my football career," de Paul said in a statement.
Atletico described him as "a powerful midfielder" who is "comfortable in joining the attack and capable of both scoring goals and providing them for his team-mates".
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.
- The Legend of '81: The incredible account of Ian Botham going from zero to hero, twice
- Crouchy's Year-Late Euros: Relive all the series best bits featuring big guests and player access