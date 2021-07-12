St Mirren were awarded the points after Dumbarton forfeited Saturday's League Cup tie

Scottish football should be prepared for an even more challenging season amid rising Covid-19 cases, says St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin.

The Paisley side's League Cup tie against Dumbarton was called off after the League One side failed to raise a team due to an outbreak of the virus.

Ross County and Morton also had to forfeit group stage matches.

"I think it's going to be more of a challenge," Goodwin said.

"With people being able to socialise more this time around, I think the players need to take a lot of responsibility. I think most of the players understand the situation we're in - none of them want to be isolating at home for 10 days.

"There's only so much the football club can do while the guys are here - it's the other 18 hours of the day when we're not here that we need to make sure they're being sensible."

With cases in Scotland rising, increasing numbers of people are being asked to self-isolate through the contact trace system, which has led to teams being decimated.

Goodwin says a change in the rules for football would be difficult, but might avoid a fixture backlog.

"Whoever tests positive absolutely needs to go and do their 10 days isolation," the St Mirren boss said.

"I think the rest of the group should just go and do a PCR [test] and if it comes back negative then the rest of those guys should be allowed to get on and stay part of the team.

"It's going to be very difficult this year if that rule stays in place, for games to be fulfilled.

"Dumbarton couldn't fulfil a team and if the same thing happens in a month or two then we're going to have a whole load of postponements and games to catch up on."