Morecambe

Jacob Mensah (left) joined Weymouth in January while Shane McLoughlin played twice for Ipswich Town in the 2017-18 season

Morecambe have signed defender Jacob Mensah and midfielder Shane McLoughlin on a one-year deals ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 League One season.

McLoughlin, 24, was released by AFC Wimbledon this summer after 81 games in a two-and-a-half year spell.

The former Republic of Ireland youth player began his career at Ipswich Town and has had a loan spell at Bromley.

Mensah, 20, made 26 appearances for National League side Weymouth last season and scored one goal.

