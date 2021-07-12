Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rochdale were relegated from League One last season after finishing the season in 21st and a point away from safety

The English Football League say they are yet to receive evidence that potential investors in Rochdale have the necessary funds.

Dale held talks external-link with the unnamed investor last week after initially saying external-link they did not support a third party buying shares in the club.

In a statement, external-link however, the EFL said that the interested party had not yet given evidence of sufficient funding.

"We are in regular dialogue with the club and supporters' trust," they said.

"Throughout these discussions it has been made clear to all parties what obligations must be met under EFL regulations.

"That includes the requirement that approval, as set out in Appendix 3 of the regulations (the owners' and directors' Test), must be obtained from the EFL before acquisition of control, and not doing so renders both the club and individuals concerned subject to misconduct.

"At present no approval has been granted as a result of the specific requirements not being met.

"The EFL is still to receive any evidence of the source and sufficiency of funding on behalf of any potential purchaser, and, in addition, the club is yet to submit the necessary Future Financial Information (FFI)."

On Saturday, Rochdale appointed former Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion coach Robbie Stockdale as their manager on a two-year deal.

The 41-year-old replaced Brian Barry-Murphy after he left last month at his own request following their relegation to League Two last season.