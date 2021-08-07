Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal won the 2020 Community Shield, beating Liverpool on penalties

Another Premier League season is almost upon us, preceded as usual by the Community Shield - which this year features Manchester City and Leicester City.

It's a chance to get a trophy in the cabinet before the English top-flight season gets up and running - and perhaps an opportunity to gather some momentum too.

To mark the match, we're asking: Can you name every player who has scored in a Community Shield match since 2000?

Take our quiz below and share your results using #bbcfootball