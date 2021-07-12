Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Aaron McGowan joins Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock in moving to Northampton from Kilmarnock this summer

Northampton Town have signed right-back Aaron McGowan from Scottish side Kilmarnock on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old joined Killie from Hamilton last summer and made 20 appearances as they were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season.

McGowan started his career at Morecambe, making his debut aged 16, and has played 206 career games.

"He has an excellent pedigree with a good amount of experience and is a good age," said Cobblers boss Jon Brady. external-link

McGowan had a year left on his Kilmarnock deal but it is not known whether Northampton have paid a fee for the defender.

