Reagan Ogle: Hartlepool United sign former Accrington Stanley defender
League Two newcomers Hartlepool United have signed defender Reagan Ogle on a permanent deal following his release by League One side Accrington Stanley.
The 22-year-old was born in Australia and came through Stanley's academy, making eight appearances for the club.
"His adaptability in the fact he covers lots of positions defensively is a huge plus," Pools boss Dave Challinor said.
Meanwhile, Jamie Sterry, Mark Shelton, Timi Odsuina and Ben Killip have all signed new deals with the club.
Sterry has penned a two-year contract while the rest are one-year deals.
The length of Ogle's contract has not been disclosed.
