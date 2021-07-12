Linfield pair Jamie Mulgrew and Conor Pepper give chase to Saulius Mikoliunas in the first leg

Champion League first qualifying round, second leg Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 13 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy says the 3-1 first-leg loss to Zalgiris Vilnius has given his team the chance to progress in the Champions League

The Irish League side are targeting a second qualifying round place as they welcome the Lithuanians to Belfast.

"The job we did last Tuesday has given us the opportunity and we look forward to it," said Healy.

"It's a challenge this group of players and staff and everyone else at the club will embrace.

"I feel we can play better than we did last week. It was a decent performance although we conceded two soft goals.

"With the crowd being in at Windsor Park hopefully it's going to give us a wee bit of a lift, a positive attitude to start the game.

"We need to start the game well and if we do that it will give us a platform to build on. We don't want the tie to be over after the first 25 minutes."

Kirk Millar will return to the starting line-up to play his 300th game for the club, while central defender Ross Larkin is also available.

"We will probably mix the team up a little for the second leg, make one or two little changes," Healy told the Linfield FC website.

"We're always wary of being away in the first leg and you can be basically playing for a little bit of pride in the return but I don't think we are, we are playing to go through.

"These are the night supporters look forward to - hopefully by taking the positives of our first-leg performance they get right behind the players and try to inspire them to a big night at Windsor."

Healy has bolstered his squad with two loan signings from Hull City, both 21-year-olds.

Striker Billy Chadwick joins the champions until the January transfer window and wide player Ahmed Salam has agreed a season-long loan.

"They both come highly recommended and I want to thank Grant McCann and Hull City for their cooperation in this matter," added Healy.