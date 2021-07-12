Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
LinfieldLinfield19:45ZalgirisZalgiris
Venue: Windsor Park

Champions League: Linfield boss Healy relishing Zalgiris second leg at Windsor Park

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Linfield pair Jamie Mulgrew and Conor Pepper give chase to Saulius Mikoliunas in the first leg
Linfield pair Jamie Mulgrew and Conor Pepper give chase to Saulius Mikoliunas in the first leg
Champion League first qualifying round, second leg
Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 13 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy says the 3-1 first-leg loss to Zalgiris Vilnius has given his team the chance to progress in the Champions League

The Irish League side are targeting a second qualifying round place as they welcome the Lithuanians to Belfast.

"The job we did last Tuesday has given us the opportunity and we look forward to it," said Healy.

"It's a challenge this group of players and staff and everyone else at the club will embrace.

"I feel we can play better than we did last week. It was a decent performance although we conceded two soft goals.

"With the crowd being in at Windsor Park hopefully it's going to give us a wee bit of a lift, a positive attitude to start the game.

"We need to start the game well and if we do that it will give us a platform to build on. We don't want the tie to be over after the first 25 minutes."

Kirk Millar will return to the starting line-up to play his 300th game for the club, while central defender Ross Larkin is also available.

"We will probably mix the team up a little for the second leg, make one or two little changes," Healy told the Linfield FC website.

"We're always wary of being away in the first leg and you can be basically playing for a little bit of pride in the return but I don't think we are, we are playing to go through.

"These are the night supporters look forward to - hopefully by taking the positives of our first-leg performance they get right behind the players and try to inspire them to a big night at Windsor."

Healy has bolstered his squad with two loan signings from Hull City, both 21-year-olds.

Striker Billy Chadwick joins the champions until the January transfer window and wide player Ahmed Salam has agreed a season-long loan.

"They both come highly recommended and I want to thank Grant McCann and Hull City for their cooperation in this matter," added Healy.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th July 2021

  • LinfieldLinfield19:45ZalgirisZalgiris
  • Hibernians FCHibernians FC17:00FloraFlora
  • Lincoln Red ImpsLincoln Red Imps17:00Fola EschFola Esch
  • Riga FCRiga FC17:00Malmö FFMalmö FF
  • Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol18:00Teuta DurrësTeuta Durrës
  • Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja Luka19:00CFR ClujCFR Cluj
  • NS MuraNS Mura19:00ShkendijaShkendija
  • PrishtinaPrishtina19:00Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC
  • Buducnost PodgoricaBuducnost Podgorica19:30HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki
  • Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers20:00Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
  • Shakhtyor SoligorskShakhtyor Soligorsk20:30LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • Valur ReykjavíkValur Reykjavík21:00Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65101851316
2Atl Madrid623178-19
3RB Salzburg61141017-74
4Lokomotiv Moscow6033510-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6312119210
2B Mgladbach622216978
3Shakhtar Donetsk6222512-78
4Inter Milan613279-26

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City65101311216
2FC Porto6411103713
3Olympiakos6105210-83
4Marseille6105213-113

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411103713
2Atalanta6321108211
3Ajax62137707
4FC Midtjylland6024413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6402136712
2RB Leipzig64021112-112
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir6105718-113
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories