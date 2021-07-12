Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are set to step up the chase for Rennes full-back Brandon Soppy, with the 19-year-old available for around £4m. (Daily Record) external-link

And new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is also still keen to land Sweden international Carl Starfelt. The club were confident the centre-back was available for £4m, but Rubin Kazan are attempting to bump the fee as they face a hefty sell-on clause with former club Goteburg. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Danny Rogers is now on trial at Dundee after recently training with city rivals Dundee United. Dundee are also looking at fellow-Irish and former Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor. (Courier) external-link

The European Championships could be expanded to 32 teams ahead of the 2028 tournament. Uefa are considering the change and will make a decision in 2023, but the next tournament in Germany in 2024 will still have 24 teams. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson, once linked with a move to Rangers, is a £10million target for Brentford. (Sun) external-link