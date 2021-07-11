Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Italy manager Roberto Mancini says "I was due this" as his side beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020.

Mancini failed to win a major trophy as a player with the Azzurri, finishing third at Italia 90 and runner-up at the Under-21 European Championship in 1986.

"I was very fortunate to play in a great side in 1990 and a terrific Under-21 team in 1988," he said.

"Despite the fact we were the best team we didn't win it and lost both times on penalties."

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround under manager Mancini and are unbeaten in 34 games.

The former Manchester City boss said his tears after the game were for the whole of Italy.

"It was the emotion which happens after achieving something incredible. It was the emotion of seeing the guys celebrate and the fans in the stands," he said.

"Seeing everything we have managed to create, all of the hard work we have put in over the last three years but specifically the last 50 days which have been very hard.

"It's the fact we have been able to forge this team spirit over the last 50 days, they have really created something which can never be separated going forward. They will always be synonymous with this triumph."

After giving the country a first European Championship since 1968, Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini said he felt "there was something magical in the air" since the tournament kicked off in Rome a month ago.

"A few tears fell. We all deserved it, at this age we realise even more what it means to win such a trophy," said the 36-year-old.

"We have been saying that something magical is in the air since the end of May, day after day."