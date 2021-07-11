Last updated on .From the section England

England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy will "hurt for the rest of our careers", says captain Harry Kane.

The Three Lions, appearing in their first major men's final for 55 years, were agonisingly beaten on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

"We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved," striker Kane said on BBC One.

"It will hurt for the rest of our careers, but that's football. We're all winners and want to win."

England started the final in stunning fashion with Luke Shaw's superb strike at the far post in the second minute, but Leonardo Bonucci levelled in the second half.

They were the only two goals of the game, and Italy edged home on penalties as Marcus Rashford hit the post, and Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had efforts saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"I couldn't have given more, the boys couldn't have given more," said Kane. "Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose.

"It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high. Of course it's going to hurt now.

"It's going to hurt for a while, but we're on the right track and we're building and hopefully we can progress from this next year."

