Euro 2020: England defeat will 'hurt for rest of careers' - Harry Kane

England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy will "hurt for the rest of our careers", says captain Harry Kane.

The Three Lions, appearing in their first major men's final for 55 years, were agonisingly beaten on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

"We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved," striker Kane said on BBC One.

"It will hurt for the rest of our careers, but that's football. We're all winners and want to win."

England started the final in stunning fashion with Luke Shaw's superb strike at the far post in the second minute, but Leonardo Bonucci levelled in the second half.

They were the only two goals of the game, and Italy edged home on penalties as Marcus Rashford hit the post, and Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had efforts saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"I couldn't have given more, the boys couldn't have given more," said Kane. "Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose.

"It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high. Of course it's going to hurt now.

"It's going to hurt for a while, but we're on the right track and we're building and hopefully we can progress from this next year."

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, at 23:50 11 Jul

    Don’t ask a teenager who doesn’t take penalties for his club, to do it for England!

    • Reply posted by lou lou, at 23:59 11 Jul

      lou lou replied:
      Courageous if saka wanted to step up, but you need experience when it comes down to the 5th penalty.

      Kudos to Pickford who gave us belief, saving a Jorginho penalty is no easy feat given how he has put them away all season.

  • Comment posted by ArthurTwoSheds, at 23:54 11 Jul

    All credit to Italy. Belgium, Spain and then England on their own patch.

    100% deserved.

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 00:00

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      Cannot argue with that.

  • Comment posted by Fidelis Andria, at 23:53 11 Jul

    A team can't hope to win a football match by being on the back foot for 80-85 mins of the 120. Bringing on flair players Grealish, Sancho and Rashford for a total of 25 mins between them is indicative of where it went wrong. England were lucky not to lose well before the penalties.

    • Reply posted by Leroy, today at 00:04

      Leroy replied:
      They wouldn’t have been able to do much as England weren’t seeing the ball.

  • Comment posted by Delphi, at 23:53 11 Jul

    Germans have a nickname for the English, 'the Island Apes'. Could this have something to do with the arrogant vulgarity and brashness of some football supporters? I hope the Police will not be too busy this evening, but fear the worst.

    • Reply posted by Lasagne295, at 23:54 11 Jul

      Lasagne295 replied:
      Win or lose….. there will be riots!!

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LFC GBR China 88-Present, at 23:50 11 Jul

    Why did Southgate didn't play Rashford, Grelish and Sancho earlier? The players looked tired!

  • Comment posted by Eternal Optimism, at 23:56 11 Jul

    Young Saka stepping up and showing Sterling up for not having the bottle.
    Sterling doesn't mind diving to earn one or two though.

    • Reply posted by Leroy, today at 00:00

      Leroy replied:
      Oh here we go with the posts against Sterling. Southgate chose the penalty takers nothing to do with Sterling, who by the way, has been the leading goal scorer and carried this England team through much of this tournament.

  • Comment posted by newportOB, at 23:56 11 Jul

    Perspective. You lost a game of footie at a time when others are losing a lot more. No worries, we enjoyed it while it lasted, so pick yourself up off the ground and get ready to go again. Thanks.

  • Comment posted by armour1, at 23:54 11 Jul

    Wish media would Stop focusing on saka if rashford and sancho had not missed their kicks he wouldn't be under that much pressure.

  • Comment posted by Lasagne295, at 23:53 11 Jul

    Harry you might have to stop diving …and it might not hurt as much….. best team won mate !! 😀

  • Comment posted by manne14, at 23:49 11 Jul

    You didn’t deserve to win

    • Reply posted by COYS 1, at 23:53 11 Jul

      COYS 1 replied:
      Denmark would have won that game.

  • Comment posted by A grown-up, at 23:55 11 Jul

    England's players and supporters will be in despair this evening. But when the dust settles, we should all be proud of their achievement. They will learn from the experience and become stronger for it. I think Foden not being able to play was a major loss for us. He is just the sort of player we needed in a 'technical' game like this final ..... but he will be there at the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 00:00

      catseye27 replied:
      Just like we learnt from 2018 world cup

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, at 23:54 11 Jul

    Played a good tournament and couldn't really have done much more.

    Rashfords peno was just one of those gut wrenched moments.

    To much mind games. Hit the target and make the goalkeeper work is the minimum.

  • Comment posted by woozlewins, at 23:57 11 Jul

    As much respect as I have for Southgate and how he has transformed the outlook of this England team, I think he is now the one thing holidng this squad back. He's fashioned a Man City level squad into a crystal Palace style team. He's sufficiently self-aware and self-conscious that I think he realises this as well.

  • Comment posted by Sopot, at 23:54 11 Jul

    Kane was great for 25 mins. but then disappeared out to some parallel universe somewhere.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_Ham1, at 23:57 11 Jul

      Lewis_Ham1 replied:
      which 25mins was that?

  • Comment posted by karl, at 23:53 11 Jul

    This is a young team. Qatar 2022 will be a farce but the Euros in 2024 and the world cup in 2026 should see this team at its peak

    • Reply posted by COYS 1, at 23:56 11 Jul

      COYS 1 replied:
      You are kidding, right?

  • Comment posted by Max Power, today at 00:02

    Somewhere a little german girl is smiling.

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, at 23:58 11 Jul

    Sadly I think the behaviour of people claiming to be England fans has put paid to any chance we had of hosting the 2030 World Cup. Disgusting scenes tonight.

  • Comment posted by onetimeonly, at 23:58 11 Jul

    Gareth has taken all the plaudits for earlier games. Now he must take responsibility for the penalty shootout. Terrible decision to use players who hadn’t had the game time to play their nerves out.

  • Comment posted by Wright, at 23:57 11 Jul

    Not sure why Saka was down as penalty number 5, he looked nervous from the first minute he came on. Very poor man management...

    • Reply posted by straussy123, today at 00:02

      straussy123 replied:
      I am not sure why he was on the pitch, his first touch is shocking

  • Comment posted by Lul, today at 00:00

    Despite the last weeks of press gushing, Southgate - only - should take the blame for this. Crazy and irresponsible to let a 19yo take the decisive kick, and let 2 players take a penalty after coming on in the final minute. Southgate setting up not to lose and playing Mount (what did he do all tournament?) - was only going to end one way - when we parked the bus after 20 mins.

