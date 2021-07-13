Toni Duggan has played in Spain since 2017 with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

New signing Toni Duggan says Everton have come "full circle" since she last played on Merseyside eight years ago.

The forward, 29, was at Everton between 2007 and 2013 before moving between Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"It's been a long time," she told BBC Sport. "I couldn't be happier with how it's turned out because Everton gave me that platform when I was younger.

"To come back now and hopefully pay them back, I'm delighted."

Duggan continued: "The stadium is just on the doorstep so my grandad, my mum and the kids are all happy so I'm just buzzing!

"My memories from the last time I was at Everton are amazing. I'm always talking about them. You never forget the first time you win a trophy, especially at senior level.

"Back then, the top two teams in the country were Everton and Arsenal. Every single year we were in the Champions League. That's how I remember the club and that's what I hope the club can get back to because I believe we have the foundations here."

A high priority for Duggan this season is to help Everton qualify for the Champions League after they finished fifth in 2020-21, missing out by two places in the Women's Super League table.

"It's massive. Throughout my career so far I've played Champions League football every season bar one when I took the risk to go to Manchester City and they were newly established," said Duggan.

"But to come back here, to Everton, and be a part of the club again. If I have to miss out for just one year, I can afford to take that risk.

"Hopefully next year we're back in but we can't hide from the fact we know it will be so difficult because there's so many top teams now in the WSL.

"Hopefully the players we are signing now can take the club to the next level."

'I believe in myself and know I have qualities'

Duggan's last appearance for Everton was in 2013, while she last played for England in 2019

As well as club ambitions, Duggan hopes being back in England will give her the chance to earn a recall to the national team.

She last played under Phil Neville at the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 but has not featured under current interim manager Hege Riise.

"It's difficult when you're playing abroad. You don't have as much access to the team and the manager," said Duggan.

"Now I can come home and be right under the England manager's nose so that's a benefit.

"I know I need to do well and there's a lot of competition for places in the squad. There's a lot of youngsters coming through that have incredible talent, but I believe in myself and know that I have qualities and a winning mentality that can help England next summer at the Euros.

"I just can't wait to get back to pre-season, work hard and see what happens. Then who knows?"