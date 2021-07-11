Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Kieron Freeman also played for Sheffield United in their Championship promotion-winning campaign in 2018-19

Portsmouth have signed former loanee defender Kieron Freeman on a two-year contract following his release by Swansea City at the end of last season.

Freeman, 29, made seven appearances for Pompey during a loan spell in the 2015-16 season.

The one-cap Wales international had joined the Swans in February on a deal until the end of last season having previously been at Swindon Town.

Freeman rejoins Portsmouth having trained with them during pre-season.

The right-back or wing-back also featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against QPR for Danny Cowley's side last week.

"We're delighted to sign someone of Kieron's calibre, who has appeared in every professional league in English football," Cowley said.

"He's an overlapping attacking full-back and adds real top-end quality to our squad. Technically, he's a very good player."

