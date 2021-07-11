Kieron Freeman: Portsmouth sign former loanee defender after Swansea City release
Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed former loanee defender Kieron Freeman on a two-year contract following his release by Swansea City at the end of last season.
Freeman, 29, made seven appearances for Pompey during a loan spell in the 2015-16 season.
The one-cap Wales international had joined the Swans in February on a deal until the end of last season having previously been at Swindon Town.
Freeman rejoins Portsmouth having trained with them during pre-season.
The right-back or wing-back also featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against QPR for Danny Cowley's side last week.
"We're delighted to sign someone of Kieron's calibre, who has appeared in every professional league in English football," Cowley said.
"He's an overlapping attacking full-back and adds real top-end quality to our squad. Technically, he's a very good player."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.
- The most remarkable comeback: The incredible account of Ian Botham going from zero to hero, twice
- Crouchy's Year-Late Euros: Relive all the best bits of the series with Euros legends and England stars