David Moyes has revived his management career with West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted he is interested in becoming Scotland manager in the future.

The Scot, 58, says he has also had talks with first club Celtic "over the years" about returning as manager.

Moyes is tied to West Ham until 2024 with Scotland head coach Steve Clarke reportedly in line for a new deal external-link after the national team reached Euro 2020.

"Yeah, I do now," Moyes told BBC Sportsound when asked if he has ambitions to manage Scotland.

"I'm getting now to a stage in my career where I really enjoy club management and feel I have unfinished business to do yet.

"But I think at the right time, when things are right for me and if it's right for Scotland, then it might be a consideration."

Moyes, who led West Ham to sixth place in the Premier League and a club record points total last season, recently signed a new three-year deal to extend his second stint in charge.

He has also managed Preston North End, Everton, Real Sociedad, Manchester United and Sunderland.

Having begun his playing career in his home city with Celtic, Moyes says the chance to return as manager was discussed with the club.

He believes the unique pressures of managing an Old Firm club complicates the job, but is not ruling out the prospect of one day managing Celtic.

"Over the years there's been approaches and talks, but we never got to a stage where anything got too serious," he added.

"To manage Celtic you need to be special and realise the size of club it is.

"I think there will be a time when I choose to come back. But it's always difficult in a city like Glasgow.

"I've managed in Liverpool, Manchester, and it's tough. Half the city dislikes you and sometimes all the city dislikes you, depending on how you've done.

"Glasgow is my home city, I always want to be able to come back and mix with all the supporters. So that sometimes can make the job difficult, but it wouldn't stop me from doing it if I thought it was the right thing."