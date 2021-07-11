Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Charlie Gallagher won every domestic honour and the European Cup during 12 years with Celtic

Former Celtic midfielder Charlie Gallagher, part of the legendary Lisbon Lions' 1967 European Cup-winning squad, has died at the age of 80.

Gallagher played 171 games for the Glasgow club, scoring 32 goals, in a 12-year spell from 1958.

As well as helping Celtic become the first British team to secure European Cup success, he won three league titles, a League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Celtic have paid tribute to "a hugely popular figure amongst the support".

Gallagher spent the final seasons of his playing career with Dumbarton before returning to Celtic as a scout for two years and later worked as a taxi driver.

He played his part in Celtic's run to European Cup glory, with his corner headed home by Billy McNeill to defeat Vojvodina in the quarter-final.

Gallagher missed out on a starting place for the final against Inter Milan in Lisbon, but the club notes "he celebrated that triumph with his team-mates and has always been rightly acknowledged as part of the Lisbon Lions squad".

Born in Glasgow to parents from Donegal, he was the first Scotland-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland, earning two caps.

"The thoughts and prayers of the whole Celtic family are with Charlie's wife, Mary, his children and grandchildren, and all his family and friends," said Celtic's statement.

"Charlie's contribution to his beloved Celtic over 12 years was immense, and he would become an integral part of the squad which achieved great things both in Scotland and in Europe under the stewardship of Jock Stein.

"His many achievements for Celtic will always be remembered.

"The Celtic players will wear black armbands on Wednesday night when they play Bristol City as a mark of respect for the Celtic great."